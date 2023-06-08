KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.33

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 361787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

KB Home Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

