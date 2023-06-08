Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

