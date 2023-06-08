Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KIMTF opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. Kia Motors has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

Kia Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles. It operates through the following segment: Passenger Cars, Recreational Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles. It also provides leasing vehicles, providing vehicle maintenance services, and automobile parts. The company was founded on December 11, 1944 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

