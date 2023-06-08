Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Kia Motors Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KIMTF opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. Kia Motors has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $30.30.
Kia Motors Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kia Motors (KIMTF)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Kia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.