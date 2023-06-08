Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.5 %

KMB opened at $135.00 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

