Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 13,037.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

KNSL stock opened at $355.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.00 and a 52-week high of $358.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.80.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,260. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

