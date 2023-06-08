KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells $345,000,000.00 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

