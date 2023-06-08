Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,224,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 768,123 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,740,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 779,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,009,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257,428 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is -37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Articles

