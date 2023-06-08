Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.79.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.95 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

