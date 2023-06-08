Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.72. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

