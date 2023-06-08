Laidlaw Downgrades Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Hold

Laidlaw lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

Insider Activity at Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $94,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $111,569.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,076,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,778.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 703,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,719. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Articles

