Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 22,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in Lam Research by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $610.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.96 and a 200-day moving average of $497.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

