Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $68.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of -81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

