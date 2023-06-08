Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $736,240.80 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

