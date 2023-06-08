Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CEO Joseph Saffire Sells 5,036 Shares

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Life Storage Stock Up 4.3 %

LSI opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

