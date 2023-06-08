LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Director Bertrand Velge Purchases 10,383 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Velge purchased 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $22,531.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LifeMD Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFMDP opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

