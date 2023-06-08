Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

LECO stock opened at $189.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average of $161.52. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $189.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,086,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

