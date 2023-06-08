LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $124,568.00 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $54.48 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after buying an additional 158,306 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.