Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$151.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.82 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.83-$2.24 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Performance

LOVE stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOVE. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,259,000 after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Lovesac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

