Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

NYSE LUMN opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,461,500,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

