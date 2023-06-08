Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CFO Thomas Fennimore Sells 16,543 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 275.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Luminar Technologies

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

