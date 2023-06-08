Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

LUGDF opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.81.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LUGDF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.