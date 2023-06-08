LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.58

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LXI REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

LXI opened at GBX 101 ($1.26) on Thursday. LXI REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 93 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 154 ($1.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.19) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.