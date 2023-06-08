Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Lyft Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Institutional Trading of Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

