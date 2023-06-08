MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Sells A$3,204,730.00 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pridham sold 640,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.00 ($3.31), for a total transaction of A$3,204,730.00 ($2,122,337.75).

Andrew Pridham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MA Financial Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, Andrew Pridham sold 296,402 shares of MA Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.80 ($3.18), for a total transaction of A$1,423,322.40 ($942,597.62).

On Friday, March 24th, Andrew Pridham 121,811 shares of MA Financial Group stock.

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.38.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.