Mani Sundaram Sells 1,639 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mani Sundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Mani Sundaram sold 5,871 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $529,857.75.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

