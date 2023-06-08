Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after buying an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,982,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $114.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

