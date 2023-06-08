Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) Insider Colin Rose Acquires 747,386 Shares

Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU – Get Rating) insider Colin Rose bought 747,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$23,916.35 ($15,838.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marmota Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, and uranium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Junction Dam uranium project located to the west of Broken Hill, Australia. Marmota Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Glenelg, Australia.

