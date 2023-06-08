Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of MTCH opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

