Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells $247,627.38 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $247,627.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $855.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Get Matterport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Matterport

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Matterport by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,579 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 24.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,185,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 175,297 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.