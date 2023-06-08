Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after buying an additional 5,521,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

