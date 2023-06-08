MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

