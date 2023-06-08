MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$24.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. CIBC increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$21.97 on Friday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The firm has a market cap of C$6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.24%. Analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.2147177 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

