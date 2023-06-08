MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $91.37 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $91.37 million and $2.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $20.46 or 0.00077488 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00023608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,420.99 or 1.00081132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.54477314 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,579,730.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

