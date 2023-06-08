MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.78

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 374072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

