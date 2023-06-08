MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Insider John Mcmanus Sells 10,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MGM stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 50.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $59,960,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 73.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 620,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 261,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 28.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

