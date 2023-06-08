Michael B. Lucareli Sells 15,255 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

