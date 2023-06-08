Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $467.35 million, a P/E ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 153.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 70.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 35,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

