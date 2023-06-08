Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $37.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,487,000 after buying an additional 272,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 614,890 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

