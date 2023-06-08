Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

