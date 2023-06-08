Moonbeam 24-Hour Volume Hits $796,719.50 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $169.95 million and $796,719.50 worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00036277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,070,717,463 coins and its circulating supply is 648,135,167 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

