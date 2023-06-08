Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $169.79 million and $2.07 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00036277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,070,752,987 coins and its circulating supply is 648,159,489 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

