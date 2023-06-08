Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.81

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 61217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $1,099,032.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $3,829,981. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $3,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 89,206 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 531,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after buying an additional 392,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
