Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.81

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 61217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $1,099,032.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $3,829,981. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $3,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 89,206 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 531,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after buying an additional 392,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Further Reading

