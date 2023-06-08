Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.98

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 147593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,093 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

