Narayanan Srivatsan Sells 7,749 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 7,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $97,947.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Narayanan Srivatsan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $693,826.20.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

