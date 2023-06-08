National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 1,200 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $54,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,352,639 shares in the company, valued at $196,347,545.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $757,380.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00.

National Research Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Research by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in National Research by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

(Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.