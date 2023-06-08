Natixis Acquires 22,000 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Natixis increased its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.10% of Life Storage worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $132.08 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average of $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

