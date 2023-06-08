Natixis Buys 15,837 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 319.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in MSCI were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $472.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $379.63 and a one year high of $572.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.02.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

