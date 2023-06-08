Natixis Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Natixis decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $113.52 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

