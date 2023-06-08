Natixis Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Natixis cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315,100 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,745,000 after acquiring an additional 109,470 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

