Natixis Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average is $142.29. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

